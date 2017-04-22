Venezuela: Teen and woman shot dead in protests
Opposition leader Henrique Capriles called for mass protests today to force new presidential elections and the release of jailed opposition politicians. During what was referred to as "the mother of all marches" scuffles between security forces and protesters broke out, as the death toll rises to at least seven lives so far this month.
