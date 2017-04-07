Venezuela opposition keeps up pressur...

Venezuela opposition keeps up pressure in streets

Tens of thousands of Venezuelans shut down much of the capital on Thursday and clashed with police to protest what they call an attempted coup by the socialist administration. It was the largest opposition demonstration the country has seen in half a year.

