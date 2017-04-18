Venezuela officials say at least 12 p...

Venezuela officials say at least 12 people killed overnight

At least 12 people were killed overnight during looting and violence in Venezuela's capital amid a spiraling political crisis, authorities said Friday. Most of the deaths took place in El Valle, a working class neighborhood near Caracas' biggest military base where opposition leaders say a group of people were hit with an electrical current while trying to steal a refrigerator from a bakery.

Chicago, IL

