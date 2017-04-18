UPDATE 3-Brazil police investigate Ca...

UPDATE 3-Brazil police investigate Caixa over purchase of Panamericano shares

Brazil's federal police said they had conducted raids on Wednesday as part of an investigation into the purchase of Banco Panamericano SA shares by Caixa Participacoes SA, parent company of national savings bank Caixa Economica Federal. The investigation is to determine whether Caixa Economica Federal managers committed a fraud that might have caused bank clients to lose money, police said in a statement.

