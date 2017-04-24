UPDATE 1-Brazil's Vale misses profit estimates amid slow output
Vale SA, the world's largest iron ore producer, missed first-quarter profit estimates on Thursday, reflecting the impact of heavy rains that slowed output in a key Brazilian mine and rising financial expenses. In a Thursday securities filing, Vale said net income totaled $2.490 billion, compared with profit of $525 million in the prior three months and $1.776 billion a year earlier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Apr 15
|Franky
|5
|Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele...
|Apr 3
|andet1987
|8
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|Leb
|266
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar '17
|Sue
|4
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|They Did Phart
|19
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb '17
|Zayan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC