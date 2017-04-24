UPDATE 1-Brazil's Vale misses profit ...

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Vale misses profit estimates amid slow output

Reuters

Vale SA, the world's largest iron ore producer, missed first-quarter profit estimates on Thursday, reflecting the impact of heavy rains that slowed output in a key Brazilian mine and rising financial expenses. In a Thursday securities filing, Vale said net income totaled $2.490 billion, compared with profit of $525 million in the prior three months and $1.776 billion a year earlier.

