Unite to Light, Direct Relief Team Up...

Unite to Light, Direct Relief Team Up to Aid Flood Victims in Peru

19 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

Two Goleta-based nonprofit organizations - Unite to Light and Direct Relief - are teaming up to aid victims of recent catastrophic flooding in Peru. Mudslides and flooding killed 80 people, demolished more than 110,000 homes and affected 640,000 people.

Chicago, IL

