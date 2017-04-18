Two Dead, Dozens Injured and More Mis...

Two Dead, Dozens Injured and More Missing After Burst Dams Devastate Southeast Brazil

At least two people were killed and 30 others injured after two dams collapsed at a Brazilian iron ore mine, officials said on Friday, as rescuers searched for the missing under mud and debris from colossal floods that devastated a village.Mine operator Samarco's chief executive officer said a tremor in the vicinity of the mine may have caused the dams to burst Thursday afternoon, but that it was too early to establish the exact cause. The company said one of the dead was a mine worker.Firefighters who rescued 30 injured from the village of Bento Rodrigues put the toll at two dead and said the count was likely to rise as pouring rain slowed their search and mudslides knocked out roads and cell towers.

