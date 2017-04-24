Tremors shake central Chile, no damag...

Tremors shake central Chile, no damage reported

14 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

A cluster of tremors shook central Chile on Friday afternoon, leaving locals worried that a bigger earthquake may be imminent and prompting some early closures of schools and workplaces. Students return home after classes have been suspended after a magnitude 5.7 earthquake hit off the coast in Vina del Mar, Chile April 28, 2017.

