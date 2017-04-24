Three die in Venezuela protests4 min ago
Three people were killed in Venezuela on Monday in renewed violence, raising the death toll in three weeks of massive demonstrations against leftwing President Nicolas Maduro to 24, officials said. Two government trucks in eastern Caracas were set alight on a freeway by masked protesters who poured oil on the road.
