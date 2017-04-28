The Naked Protestor Exposing Venezuela's Dictator
As protests rage and the death toll mounts in Venezuela, powerful symbolic acts are keeping emotions high and the revolt alive. A thin young man, totally naked, clambers onto the hood of an armored vehicle from what's called the National Bolivarian Police force.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDailyBeast.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Apr 15
|Franky
|5
|Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele...
|Apr 3
|andet1987
|8
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|Leb
|266
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar '17
|Sue
|4
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|They Did Phart
|19
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb '17
|Zayan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC