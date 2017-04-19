The Latest: Venezuela teen dies after...

The Latest: Venezuela teen dies after shot near protests

15 hrs ago

Miguel Salomon is president of the Clinicas Caracas hospital. He says the boy died in the operating room as surgeons attempted to save his life.

