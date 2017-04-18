The Latest: Latin America nations con...

The Latest: Latin America nations condemn Venezuela violence

The governments of Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay are "energetically condemning" the violence in Venezuela and lamenting that international calls for the ongoing demonstrations to be peaceful have been ignored. Argentina's foreign ministry released a statement saying the nine countries back the declaration by the United Nations secretary-general calling for "concrete measures to be adopted by all sides to reduce the polarization and create the conditions necessary to face the country's challenges for the benefit of the Venezuelan people."

