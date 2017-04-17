Snail fever: the threat in Suriname's...

Snail fever: the threat in Suriname's water

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Financial Times

The Surinamese have plenty of gods to pray to as they seek to stamp out schistosomiasis, a potentially deadly disease also known as bilharzia, or snail fever. The former Dutch colony in the Atlantic shoulder of South America is a mix of 540,000 people mainly of African, Indian or Javanese descent, and is strewn with Islamic mosques, Hindu temples and Christian churches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Sat Franky 5
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... Apr 3 andet1987 8
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar 22 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar 22 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb '17 Zayan 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,881 • Total comments across all topics: 280,383,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC