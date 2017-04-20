Secret meeting at Mar-a-Lago raises questions about Colombia peace and Trump
President Donald Trump quietly met two former Colombian presidents last weekend at Mar-a-Lago, thrusting his administration into a power struggle in Latin America that threatens to undermine the country's peace agreement with rebel leaders. Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos is expected to push Trump to support the peace accord with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia at their first meeting at the White House next month.
