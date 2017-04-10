Schools caught in crossfire in violent Rio de Janeiro slums
With rival drug dealers on practically every corner and a militarized campaign by authorities to take them out, shootouts have become so common that the school holds drills for students to practice taking cover quickly. "After it's not possible to teach," said Yvonne Bezerra de Mello, the founder of Uere, which offers classes for underprivileged students with learning difficulties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele...
|Apr 3
|andet1987
|8
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar 22
|Leb
|266
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar 22
|Sue
|4
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|They Did Phart
|19
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb '17
|Zayan
|2
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC