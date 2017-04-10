SA should look more closely at Ecuado...

SA should look more closely at Ecuador's story

Alianza Pais ushered in a period of deep transformation that has been remarkably successful in reducing poverty and inequality, writes Shannon Ebrahim. If South Africa is looking to emulate a political model in radical economic transformation, it only has to look at Ecuador.

Chicago, IL

