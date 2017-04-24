RSPO issues first ever RSPO Next palm...

RSPO issues first ever RSPO Next palm oil certification

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Confectionery News

The Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil has issued its first RSPO Next certification, a stricter voluntary add-on, to Colombian-based agribusiness Daabon Group. RSPO Next is a voluntary add-on that existing members can adhere to with stricter requirements on deforestation, development on peat, fires and human rights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Confectionery News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Apr 15 Franky 5
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... Apr 3 andet1987 8
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb '17 Zayan 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,857 • Total comments across all topics: 280,562,221

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC