Rio slum residents bury teen, protest police-gang shootouts

Michele de Oliveira, mother of Paulo Henrique Oliveira, a 13-year-old who local media says was killed by a stray bullet during a shootout between police and criminals, cries during his burial in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, April 26, 2017. RIO DE JANEIRO - Dozens of slum residents in Rio de Janeiro gathered for the funeral of a 13-year-old boy killed during a gunbattle between Brazilian police and drug traffickers in their shantytown.

