Rio slum dwellers protest deadly gang...

Rio slum dwellers protest deadly gang, police gunbattles

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Hundreds of Brazilians have taken to the streets of the Alemao slum complex in Rio de Janeiro to protest gunbattles between police and gangsters that have killed at least four people and wounded six others, including three policemen. The latest to die was a 13-year-old who suffered a gunshot wound in his abdomen Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Apr 15 Franky 5
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... Apr 3 andet1987 8
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb '17 Zayan 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,598 • Total comments across all topics: 280,566,258

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC