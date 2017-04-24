Rio slum dwellers protest deadly gang, police gunbattles
Hundreds of Brazilians have taken to the streets of the Alemao slum complex in Rio de Janeiro to protest gunbattles between police and gangsters that have killed at least four people and wounded six others, including three policemen. The latest to die was a 13-year-old who suffered a gunshot wound in his abdomen Monday.
