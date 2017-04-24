Rio governor asks for federal help to...

Rio governor asks for federal help to fight violence in slum

The governor of Rio de Janeiro called on Thursday for Brazil's federal government to help put more police officers on the streets following a spike in violence. Gov. Luiz Fernando Pezao told CBN Radio that his cash-strapped state has been unable to deploy 4,000 recently graduated police officers because of a lack of funds.

