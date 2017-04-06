Protesters clash with government forc...

Protesters clash with government forces in Venezuela

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Venezuelan National Police clash with opposition activists during protests against the government of President NicolA s Maduro on April 6 in Caracas. Tens of thousands of Venezuelans flooded a main highway in the capital on Thursday in the latest protest over what opponents consider an attempt by the government to seize power from the legislature and further sideline the opposition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... Apr 3 andet1987 8
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar 22 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar 22 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb '17 Zayan 2
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,936 • Total comments across all topics: 280,127,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC