Powerful earthquake rattles Chile
A MAJOR earthquake of magnitude 7.1 has struck off the west coast of Chile, rocking the capital Santiago and generating at least two significant aftershocks. No major damage was immediately apparent, according to an assessment by Chile's emergency services.
