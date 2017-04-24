Police, indigenous in Brazil clash wi...

Police, indigenous in Brazil clash with tear gas and spears

16 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Rio De Janeiro a Brazilian military police in front of Congress hurled tear gas at thousands of indigenous protesters, who responded by throwing spears and shooting arrows as a peaceful demonstration turned into chaos Tuesday. Police said protesters got too close to a large fountain of water on the esplanade in front of Congress in Brasilia, Brazil's capital.

