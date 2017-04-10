Peru judge orders jail for governor s...

Peru judge orders jail for governor suspected in Odebrecht case

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A federal judge in Peru ordered 18 months of preventive prison pending a full trial for the sitting governor of the country's Callao region, who is accused of accepting a $4 million bribe from Brazilian construction company Odebrecht SA [ODBES.UL]. After a 12-hour hearing, Judge Ricardo Manrique ruled late on Saturday that there was substantial evidence that Governor Felix Moreno accepted the bribe in exchange for awarding Odebrecht a 2014 contract to build a 5 km highway along the country's central coast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... Apr 3 andet1987 8
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar 22 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar 22 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb '17 Zayan 2
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Final Four
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,937 • Total comments across all topics: 280,200,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC