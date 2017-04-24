Paraguay's lower house rejects presidential re-election amendment
Paraguay's lower house of Congress on Wednesday rejected a constitutional amendment that would have allowed for presidential re-election, ending a month-long political crisis that aroused violent protests. Robert Acevedo President of Paraguay's Congress and former Paraguay's Interior Minister Rafael Filizola gesture after the rejection of a proposed amendment to allow presidential second terms, in front of the Paraguayan Congress in Asuncion ASUNCION: Paraguay's lower house of Congress on Wednesday rejected a constitutional amendment that would have allowed for presidential re-election, ending a month-long political crisis that aroused violent protests.
