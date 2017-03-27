Paraguayans set congress ablaze to pr...

Paraguayans set congress ablaze to protest re-election measure

Read more: Bangkok Post

Men pose for a photo outside the congress building during clashes between police and protesters opposing an approved proposed constitutional amendment that would allow the election of a president to a second term in Asuncion Paraguay on Friday. Protesters stormed Paraguay's congress on Friday and set it on fire after senators approved a surprise measure that would allow presidents of the South American nation to be re-elected.

Chicago, IL

