Paraguay president says will not be candidate in 2018 election
Paraguay's President Horacio Cartes said on Monday he would not be a candidate in Paraguay's 2018 election regardless of whether or not Congress passes an amendment to allow second terms. In a letter directed to the Archbishop of Asuncion shared on Twitter, Cartes said he was inspired by Pope Francis's call for peace and dialogue.
