Paraguay house delays re-election vot...

Paraguay house delays re-election vote after protests

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

ASUNCION: Paraguay's lower house is delaying a vote on an amendment that would allow presidents to stand for re-election to give President Horacio Cartes' call for dialogue a chance after violent protests over a closed-door Senate vote. Supporters of Cartes, a former soft-drink and tobacco businessman, want him to be able to seek a second term.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... Mon andet1987 8
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar 22 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar 22 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb '17 Zayan 2
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Final Four
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,292 • Total comments across all topics: 280,050,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC