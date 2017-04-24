Paraguay congress axes measure for presidential re-election
People celebrate after lawmakers rejected a constitutional amendment that would have allowed former presidents to run again for office, outside Congress in Asuncion, Paraguay, Wednesday, April 26, 2017. People celebrate after lawmakers rejected a constitutional amendment that would have allowed former presidents to run again for office, outside Congress in Asuncion, Paraguay, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Apr 15
|Franky
|5
|Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele...
|Apr 3
|andet1987
|8
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|Leb
|266
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar '17
|Sue
|4
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|They Did Phart
|19
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb '17
|Zayan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC