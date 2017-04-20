Opposition presses for fresh marches in Venezuela
The first vice president of Venezuela's National Assembly, Freddy Guevara marchers paying tribute to student Juan Pablo Pernalete - killed on April 26 by the impact of a gas grenade during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro - in Caracas, on April 29, 2017. AFP / Juan Barreto Caracas: A top Venezuelan opposition figure called on Saturday for more marches aimed at taking back the courts and the National Electoral Council that he said had been "hijacked" by President Nicolas Maduro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York Times editor pens weak, vague response...
|1 hr
|self serving bunch
|1
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Apr 15
|Franky
|5
|Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele...
|Apr 3
|andet1987
|8
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|Leb
|266
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar '17
|Sue
|4
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|They Did Phart
|19
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC