Opposition presses for fresh marches in Venezuela

The first vice president of Venezuela's National Assembly, Freddy Guevara marchers paying tribute to student Juan Pablo Pernalete - killed on April 26 by the impact of a gas grenade during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro - in Caracas, on April 29, 2017. AFP / Juan Barreto Caracas: A top Venezuelan opposition figure called on Saturday for more marches aimed at taking back the courts and the National Electoral Council that he said had been "hijacked" by President Nicolas Maduro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.