Obama nearly killed the Monroe Doctri...

Obama nearly killed the Monroe Doctrine and Trump should revive it

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

For two centuries, since President James Monroe's caution to the European powers, America has offered the Western Hemisphere a beacon of hope and reminder of independence. President Monroe's enduring Monroe Doctrine has served for successive presidents as the building block of our foreign policy, insisting upon resistance to hostile, intrusive actions in the Western Hemisphere, thus preserving order and democracy in our half of the globe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... Apr 3 andet1987 8
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar 22 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar 22 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb '17 Zayan 2
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,776 • Total comments across all topics: 280,113,250

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC