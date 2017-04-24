NBC reporter, Latina journalism pione...

NBC reporter, Latina journalism pioneer Cecilia Alvear dies

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

This Jan. 15, 2006 photo provided by George Lewis shows former NBC news reporter and Latina journalism pioneer Cecilia Alvear, who was a founding member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, at home in Santa Monica, Calif. Alvear died on Friday, April 21, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Apr 15 Franky 5
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... Apr 3 andet1987 8
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb '17 Zayan 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,070 • Total comments across all topics: 280,569,787

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC