NBC reporter, Latina journalism pioneer Cecilia Alvear dies
This Jan. 15, 2006 photo provided by George Lewis shows former NBC news reporter and Latina journalism pioneer Cecilia Alvear, who was a founding member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, at home in Santa Monica, Calif. Alvear died on Friday, April 21, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Apr 15
|Franky
|5
|Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele...
|Apr 3
|andet1987
|8
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|Leb
|266
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar '17
|Sue
|4
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|They Did Phart
|19
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb '17
|Zayan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC