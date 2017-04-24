Millions of Colombians face grave dan...

Millions of Colombians face grave danger from floods and landslides caused by climate change

Climate change has put nearly 12 million Colombians at risk from natural disasters like flooding and landslides, which could kill hundreds and cause serious infrastructure damage, the environment minister said on Tuesday. Recent heavy rains have endangered residents in dozens of towns and cities, especially in neighbourhoods of makeshift construction on deforested slopes of the Andes mountains.

