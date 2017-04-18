Marco Rubio Denies Involvement With M...

Marco Rubio Denies Involvement With Mar-a-Lago Meeting

Read more: MSNBC

Sen. Marco Rubio again on Sunday denied reports that he had anything to do with a recent secret meeting between President Trump and two former presidents of Colombia at the president's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. "No, no," said Rubio, R-Fla., a member of both the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and Intelligence Committee, when asked on Sunday's "Meet The Press" if he had any role in setting up the meeting.

Chicago, IL

