Marco Rubio Denies Involvement With Mar-a-Lago Meeting
Sen. Marco Rubio again on Sunday denied reports that he had anything to do with a recent secret meeting between President Trump and two former presidents of Colombia at the president's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. "No, no," said Rubio, R-Fla., a member of both the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and Intelligence Committee, when asked on Sunday's "Meet The Press" if he had any role in setting up the meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Apr 15
|Franky
|5
|Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele...
|Apr 3
|andet1987
|8
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|Leb
|266
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar '17
|Sue
|4
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|They Did Phart
|19
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb '17
|Zayan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC