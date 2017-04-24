Magnitude 6.7 quake strikes off Chilean coast, near Santiago: USGS
A strong 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the west coast of Chile, on Monday, near the capital Santiago, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The quake, which Reuters witnesses said shook buildings in the capital, was centered 20 miles west of the coastal city of Valparaiso at a depth of 20.5 miles below the seabed.
