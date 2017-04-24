Magnitude 6.7 quake strikes off Chile...

Magnitude 6.7 quake strikes off Chilean coast, near Santiago: USGS

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A strong 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the west coast of Chile, on Monday, near the capital Santiago, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The quake, which Reuters witnesses said shook buildings in the capital, was centered 20 miles west of the coastal city of Valparaiso at a depth of 20.5 miles below the seabed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Apr 15 Franky 5
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... Apr 3 andet1987 8
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb '17 Zayan 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,690 • Total comments across all topics: 280,554,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC