Life-saving sandals and sex scandal: a snapshot of life in Watford in April 1964

Three-year-old Valerie Skinner cheated death twice on Tuesday. Her new plastic sandals saved her from instant death when she touched a live electric rail behind her home in Cardiff Road, Watford, and then mechanic Bob Grossman snatched her from the busy line only seconds before several trains thundered past.

Chicago, IL

