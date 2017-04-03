Lawmakers boycott talks on solving Pa...

Lawmakers boycott talks on solving Paraguay political crisis

A student shows a sign that reads in Spanish: "no more violence," during demonstration to remember 25-year-old Rodrigo Quintana, was shot and killed at the headquarters of the Authentic Radical Liberal Party during a protest against presidential re-election on Friday, in Asuncion, Paraguay, Monday, April 3, 2017. Opposition leaders refused to dialogue to resolve the political crisis caused by a constitutional amendment that would allow presidential re-election.

