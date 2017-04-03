It's Jew vs. Jew as a conservative po...

It's Jew vs. Jew as a conservative politician's popularity rises in Rio

17 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

A few days before they read from the Passover Haggadah about how God split the Red Sea waters, Brazilian Jews have never felt so split between right and left. At the center of the divide, although hardly in the Moses role, is Jair Bolsonaro, a 61-year-old conservative lawmaker who appears to be as pro-Israel as he is anti-gay and pro-law and order.

