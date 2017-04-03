Israeli businessman arrested in Peru ...

Israeli businessman arrested in Peru over massive graft scandal

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo speaking during a discussion on Venezuela and the OAS at The Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, DC, June 17, 2016. An Israeli entrepreneur was reportedly arrested in Peru on Sunday over his alleged business links with a Brazilian construction company at the heart of a giant corruption scheme.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... 14 hr andet1987 8
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar 22 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar 22 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb '17 Zayan 2
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,004 • Total comments across all topics: 280,034,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC