Investor Alert: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action...

Khang & Khang LLP announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against GraA a y Montero S.A.A. . Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between July 24, 2013 and February 24, 2017 inclusive , are encouraged to contact the Firm before the April 28, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

