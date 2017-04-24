Interest in capital goods loans at Brazil's BNDES up in Q1 -CEO
More Brazilian capital goods producers made consultations for potential loans with state development bank BNDES in the first quarter, in a clear sign of economic recovery, Chief Executive Officer Maria Silvia Bastos Marques said on Monday. Consultations increased 25 percent from the year before, while approvals rose 32 percent, Bastos said at an event in Rio de Janeiro.
