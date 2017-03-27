In Paraguay, 2 Fired After Opposition Member's Death, Riots

President Horacio Cartes fired Paraguay's interior minister and top police official Saturday following the death of a young opposition party leader and violent overnight clashes sparked by a secret Senate vote for a constitutional amendment to allow presidential re-election. Dozens of people, including a police officer, were arrested Friday evening in demonstrations that saw protesters break through police lines and enter the first floor of Paraguay's legislature, setting fire to papers and furniture.

