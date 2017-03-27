In Paraguay, 2 Fired After Opposition...

In Paraguay, 2 Fired After Opposition Member's Death, Riots

17 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

President Horacio Cartes fired Paraguay's interior minister and top police official Saturday following the death of a young opposition party leader and violent overnight clashes sparked by a secret Senate vote for a constitutional amendment to allow presidential re-election. Dozens of people, including a police officer, were arrested Friday evening in demonstrations that saw protesters break through police lines and enter the first floor of Paraguay's legislature, setting fire to papers and furniture.

Chicago, IL

