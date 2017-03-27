Hundreds gather for - very moving' Fa...

Hundreds gather for - very moving' Falklands memorial service on 35th anniversary

Hundreds of veterans and their families took part in a "very, very moving" ceremony to mark the 35th anniversary of the Argentine invasion of the Falkland Islands. Jane Adams, secretary of the South Atlantic Medal Association 1982 who organised the event, said "there was many a tear" as people of different ranks and ages gathered at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

Chicago, IL

