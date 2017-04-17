Guyanese doctor describes experience ...

Guyanese doctor describes experience at university in Russia

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Caribbean News Now!

GEORGETOWN, Guyana -- Every year since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Guyana in 1970, the Russian government has provided scholarships to Guyanese students for studies in Russia. More than 100 Guyanese students, including doctors, engineers, politicians and diplomats, have graduated from the Peoples' Friendship University of Russia .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Sat Franky 5
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... Apr 3 andet1987 8
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar 22 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar 22 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb '17 Zayan 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,881 • Total comments across all topics: 280,383,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC