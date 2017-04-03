Governor latest opposition leader tar...

Governor latest opposition leader targeted in Venezuela22 min ago

Venezuelan opposition leader Henrique Capriles has said that a government agency has banned him from seeking office for 15 years. The governor of Miranda state, who came within a whisker of defeating President Nicolas Maduro in 2013 elections, is the latest in a number of prominent opposition politicians to be targeted by the embattled socialist government.

