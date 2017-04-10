Fundraiser at Legion for Peru flood victims
A flood survivor eats his lunch in Carapongo, Peru on March 24. The torrential rains pummeling Peru brought about by a warming of Pacific Ocean waters have left 85 dead, crippled the nationA's infrastructure, ruined thousands of fields of crops and destroyed 800 villages. - AP file photo A flood survivor eats his lunch in Carapongo, Peru on March 24. The torrential rains pummeling Peru brought about by a warming of Pacific Ocean waters have left 85 dead, crippled the nationA's infrastructure, ruined thousands of fields of crops and destroyed 800 villages.
