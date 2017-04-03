French Guiana: government calls for roadblocks to be lifted
" The French government is calling on protesters in French Guiana to lift their roadblocks after a 1 billion-euro government plan to help the South American territory was presented during a Cabinet meeting. Protesters in the French territory in South America have already rejected the plan as too little to solve their economic and security problems.
