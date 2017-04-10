Former Rio mayor probed in Olympic-li...

Former Rio mayor probed in Olympic-linked corruption scandal

Read more: Yuma Sun

Former Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes, the moving force behind organizing last year's Olympics, is being investigated for accepting at least 15 million reals in payments to facilitate construction projects tied to the games. Paes is one of dozens of top politicians implicated in a sweeping judicial corruption investigation in which construction giant Odebrecht paid bribes to help win contracts.

Chicago, IL

