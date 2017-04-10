Food crisis, violence prompt spike in Venezuelan asylum seekers in Canada
The number of asylum claims from Venezuela more than doubled last year from the year before as people struggle to find food and medicine in a tanking economy. Mariangel Urdaneta, who came to Canada from Venezuela in 2007, said Canada's more restrictive immigration selection criteria in recent years has meant most Venezuelans can only come now as refugees.
