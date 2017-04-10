Fonseca, Juanes & More Mourn the Deat...

Fonseca, Juanes & More Mourn the Death of Colombian Singer Martin Elias

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Billboard

Vallenato singer/songwriter MartA n ElA as died in car accident on Friday . The Colombian artist was 26 years old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... Apr 3 andet1987 8
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar 22 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar 22 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb '17 Zayan 2
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,998 • Total comments across all topics: 280,307,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC